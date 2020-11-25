Poco Global Independent, Poco India Sub Brand of Xiaomi India

Poco has announced that it won't act as sub-brand of Xiaomi any longer. The company is now considered as a independent brand itself

Poco Global announced the latest device in its lineup along with an announcement where it revealed that the company will now be independent and won't act as a sub-brand of Xiaomi but at the same time Poco India continues to be a sub-brand of Xiaomi India and doesn't exist as an independent company as per the Ministry of Corporate affairs Data.

The move replicates the journey of Realme as before becoming an independent company in 2018 it was a sub-brand of Oppo. While Realme currently operates independently, the brand continues to share resources, including an ecosystem and assembly lines with Oppo. Incidentally, in 2018 Xiaomi created Poco sub-brand to take on OnePlus and but now it seems Realme is on the radar.

Poco F1 was the first smartphone launched with Poco branding and got a good response because of its price to performance ratio. It came with the Snapdragon 845 that was the top of the line processor at its time. It was the device that helped Poco gain recognition.

Poco since than have launched a bunch of rebranded Xiaomi phones under its name which has caused them some issues as the fans continued to complain about the same a lot. Some examples of it include the Poco M2 Pro (rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro), Poco M2 (Redmi 9), and Poco F2 Pro (Redmi K30 Pro).

Recently, the device that brought the company under the limelight was the Poco X3 NFC. The device in its true sense was considered to be the best in its segment, with respect to what was being offered at such a low price. It came with a big 120Hz display, a huge 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and was powered by the Snapdragon 732G. It even managed to impress us with its performance and battery during its review.

The latest device from the company, Poco M3, sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scan ner.