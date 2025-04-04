HomeNewsPoco C71 Launched in India with Unisoc Chipset

Poco C71 Launched in India with Unisoc Chipset

Poco C71 has been launched in India as the brand’s latest entry-level handset and here’s everything to know about it.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Poco C71 launched

Poco C71 has been launched in India with a Unisoc under the hood. The device carries a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag and packs a sizeable 5200mAh battery along with support as well. Here are all the other details of the new budget handset from Poco.

Poco C71: Price, Availability

The POCO C71 will be available in a 4GB + 64GB storage model for Rs 6,499 and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 7,499. Further, the POCO C71 can be bought at Rs 5,999, available exclusively for Airtel users with special benefits available on goes live on April 10 at 12 PM. The device is available in Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black colour options.

Read More: Budget Phones Compared: Infinix Note 50x 5G+ and Poco M7 5G

Poco C71: Specifications

The Poco C71 sports a 6.88-inch panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and waterdrop notch along with a 600 nits high brightness mode. It also supports the wet touch technology. The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB).

For optics, the the C71 from Poco comes with a 32MP f/1.75 primary rear camera paired with an unspecified sensor, along with an 8MP front camera. The device is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Poco device runs on 15 out of the box and will get two Android upgrades plus four years of security patches.

As for additional features, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP52 rating. Connectivity options include LTE, 5, v5.2, and a USB-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.