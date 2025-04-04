Poco C71 Launched in India with Unisoc Chipset

Poco C71 has been launched in India with a Unisoc Chipset under the hood. The device carries a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag and packs a sizeable 5200mAh battery along with Fast charging support as well. Here are all the other details of the new budget handset from Poco.

Poco C71: Price, Availability

The POCO C71 will be available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 6,499 and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 7,499. Further, the POCO C71 can be bought at Rs 5,999, available exclusively for Airtel users with special benefits available on goes live on April 10 at 12 PM. The device is available in Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black colour options.

Poco C71: Specifications

The Poco C71 sports a 6.88-inch HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and waterdrop notch along with a 600 nits high brightness mode. It also supports the wet touch technology. The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB).

For optics, the the C71 from Poco comes with a 32MP f/1.75 primary rear camera paired with an unspecified sensor, along with an 8MP front camera. The device is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Poco device runs on Android 15 out of the box and will get two Android upgrades plus four years of security patches.

As for additional features, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP52 rating. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB-C port for charging.