Upcoming Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro could look like this

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi already has a couple of watches under its portfolio and now, Poco seems to be working on a watch as well. The brand has confirmed that the Poco Watch will be arriving On April 26. The design of the Poco Watch as well as the Poco Buds Pro have now broken cover ahead of the launch. Along with the design, some of the key specs of the smartwatch and the TWS earbuds have been revealed as well.

Poco Watch

Poco Phillipines Twitter account confirmed that the watch is launching on April 26. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) has collaborated with Digit to showcase the design of the Poco Watch as well as the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition ahead of their launch. The POCO Watch flaunts a squircle dial with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 360x320px resolution and has a slight curve around the edges.

On the right, there is a button that will most probably be used for navigation across the UI. For health and fitness features, the POCO Watch could feature an optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker. It will be rated for 5ATM water resistance as well. Powering all this could be a 225mAh battery and the watch is said to weigh around 31 grams. The POCO Watch will be available in Black, Blue, and Ivory colours per the leak.

Read more: Poco X4 Pro – TMI Phone of the month Feb 2022

Poco Buds Pro

On the other hand, the leaked renders of POCO Buds Pro (Genshin Impact Edition) show the buds in a red-coloured case and buds. The design of the Poco Buds Pro look similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition. Speaking of design, it has got in-ear tips and is said to be IPX4 certified for water resistance.

Further, these will come equipped with 35dB active noise cancellation. On the other hand, it could also have a dual transparency mode so you can hear your ambient surroundings better. It will have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and it is claimed to have 28 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case appears to have a USB-C port and it could also support wireless charging.