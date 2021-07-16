Poco F3 GT launching on July 23

The Poco F3 GT will be launching in India on July 23rd. The launch event for the device will take place at 12 noon and should be live-streamed across the company’s social media accounts.

The upcoming Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset ahead of the India launch. The device will employ an Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels. Poco is calling this a new Slipstream design. The back of the device will be fingerprint-resistant with a matte finish.

It will be the first Poco device to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with DC Dimming and HDR10+ support. It will have High Fidelity Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone will be available in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours. The pricing for the device has been leaked once before. The Poco F3 GT price in India can be around Rs 30,000, as per the report. The phone will be priced under Rs 35,000 for all the variants.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The phone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Further, it could be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The smartphone should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.

The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, there could be three cameras on the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Also, on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.