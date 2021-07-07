Poco F3 GT tipped to launch in India in August

The India launch timeline of the Poco F3 GT has now been tipped. The company had previously announced that the phone is arriving sometime in Q3 of 2021. However, now ahead of the official confirmation, a new report has claimed that the upcoming Poco F3 GT smartphone will launch in India next month.

A new report by 91mobiles suggests that the Poco F3 GT will launch in early August in India. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at the moment. The Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched in China sometime back.

The report says that the launch event will be held in the first ten days of August. We expect the company to start teasing the launch of the F3 GT in the coming days in India.

Poco F3 GT Expected Price

The 6GB + 128GB model of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) in China while the top 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,100).

We expect the company to price the Poco F3 GT similarly in India. So it could be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumored)

The phone will likely sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels). The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, there might be up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There should be a triple camera setup on the back of the Poco F3 GT. This will include a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

It should be backed by a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging. In addition, the phone should sport dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio that JBL will tune.

On the software front, the smartphone will run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options may include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.