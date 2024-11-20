Redmi A4 5G Launched with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi sun-brand Redmi has announced the launch of one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India called Redmi A4 5G. The new Redmi A4 5G comes packed with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, Android 14-based HyperOS, and a lot more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Redmi A4 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi A4 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999. One could buy the former for Rs 8,499 and the latter for Rs 9,499 when including the bank offers. The device comes in Starry Black and Sparkle Purple colours. It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com and offline stores starting from November 27th.

Redmi A4 5G: Specifications

Redmi A4 5G will sport a 6.88” IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, also making it the first smartphone in India to use this chip. The device gets 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the device will employ a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture, an AI sensor, plus a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. Further, it will pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port.

It gets a single mono speaker, along with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port serving as connectivity options. The handset is also IP52 rated while on the back it gets glass covering.

At Rs 10,999, the device competes with the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition which not only offers a better display but also a bigger battery, more cameras, higher storage, and slightly faster charging as well.