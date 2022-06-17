Poco C40 launched with JLQ JR510 chipset

Poco has launched the world’s first smartphone with JLQ JR510 chipset and it is the Poco C40. JLQ is a China-based JV, which was founded in 2017 and mainly focuses on making SoCs for budget smartphones and IoT devices. As per rumours, they outsource their SoCs from Qualcomm and customize it as per need and sell it to mobile brands.

The new C-series smartphone comes with dual rear cameras and a massive 6000mAh battery cell. The Poco C40 has a water-drop notch on the front that houses the selfie camera. While the price of the Poco C40 is still unknown, we do know that it has launched in Power Black, Coral Green, and POCO Yellow colours.

Poco C40 Specifications

The Poco C40 sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is the world’s first device to feature a JLQ JR510 entry-level chipset.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using a micro-SD card slot. The Poco C40 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, however, only a 10W charger will be provided in the box. The device runs on MIUI 13-based Android 11 OS.

For optics, it gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and at the back, it features a 13-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth snapper. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slot, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-built FM radio support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, Poco is all set to launch the Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4 5G globally on June 23. The renders and specifications of the smartphone were leaked recently. The Poco F4 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of brightness. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 870.