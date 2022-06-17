Poco X4 GT, Poco F4 5G detailed specifications surface ahead of June 23 launch

Poco is all set to unveil two new smartphones for the global markets on June 23 including the Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4 5G. Ahead of the launch, the detailed specifications as well as the renders for the Poco X4 GT, and F4 5G have been leaked. Where the Poco F4 5G is already confirmed to sport Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Poco X4 GT will come with Dimensity 8100.

Poco F4 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak comes from WinFuture.de as per whom the Poco F4 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of brightness. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 870.

It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, at least in Europe. Further, there will be a triple camera setup at the back. This will include a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide-angle optics and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for macro photography. The front camera offers an F/2.4 aperture and 20-megapixels resolution.

It will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Other features include Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device will run on Poco UI based on Android 12.

Poco X4 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The Poco X4 GT will sport a 6.6-inch LCD panel that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 650 nits of brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset under the hood.

You’ll get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will run on Poco UI based on Android 12. At the read, there’ll be a 64-megapixel primary camera, the ultra-wide-angle camera with 8-megapixels and a 2-megapixel cam for macro images. The front camera also delivers 20-megapixels.

This one will be backed by a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.