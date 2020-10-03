Poco C3 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear cameras

Poco C3 retail package, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant has an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999.

Poco C3 will be launched in India on October 6. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that Poco C3 will be featuring 13-megapixel triple rear cameras.



A microsite is already created for the smartphone on Flipkart. The Flipkart teaser reveals that Poco C3 has a square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner that will house three cameras with 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an LED flash. Just below the camera sensors, there is also Poco branding at the back.



As per earlier leaked shots of the Poco C3 retail package, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant has an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999. The phone is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9C which was announced few months earlier.





Poco C3 expected specifications





The Poco C3 will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.



The smartphone will be powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support. It will run Android 10 with MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12.



For the camera, there will be a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be 5-megapixel camera for selfies.