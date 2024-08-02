PlayStation Portal Launched in India

Sony has announced the launch of PlayStation Portal in India, allowing users to play their PS5 console over their home Wi-Fi with console quality controls. The Portal allows you to play PS5 console games in a portable format, meaning if you aren’t in the same room as the PS5. Here’s what it has to offer.

PlayStation Portal: India Price, Availability

The PlayStation Portal will be available across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit & other participating retailers from August 3, 2024 at a price of Rs 18,990.

PlayStation Portal: Features

“PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand,” according to Sony. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The 8-inch LCD screen is capable of running content in 1080p Resolution at 60fps.

Read More: Xbox Series X Catches Up To PlayStation 5: Digital Version, 2TB Model Revealed

PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly switch from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. Using the portal is easy, where you just need to turn it on, press a button to connect to your PS5, and then begin playing.

PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm Audio Jack for wired audio. Further, Sony notes that PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported