Xbox Series X Catches Up To PlayStation 5: Digital Version, 2TB Model Revealed

Xbox has revealed three new Xbox Series X and Series S console options that will join its current lineup, featuring the same speed and performance with more design, storage, and price options. The new models include a digital version and a 2TB model of the Xbox Series X, paired with the Xbox Series S 1TB model in the Robot White colour.

Xbox Series X, Series S New Models: All Details

Beginning with the disc-less model, the new Xbox Series X will be available in a digital version for the first time since it was launched. On the other hand, its competitor, the PlayStation 5, has been available in a digital version from day one. The new Xbox Series X Digital comes in Robot White with a 1TB SSD.

Xbox says “This is a perfect option for digital-first players to experience the speed and performance of Xbox Series X for only $449.99/€499.99 ERP​.” The price tag approximately converts to Rs 37,400, which is less than that of the standard model. Players can experience games in up to 4K resolution. The specifications of the digital model are identical to that of the disc version. Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition will be available in select markets. Availability in India hasn’t been confirmed as of now.

Next up is the 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition of the Series X, where Xbox has essentially surpassed PlayStation 5 as Sony’s console doesn’t come in a 2TB version yet. “This new special edition Xbox Series X delivers the same speed, performance and features of Xbox Series X, but with twice the storage and a unique design,” said Xbox in a blog post.

“Drawing inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evokes, the special edition console in Galaxy Black features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect representing thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox,” it added while explaining the idea behind the design of the new limited-edition console.

Aside from the storage, rest of the specifications of the console remain identical to its other variants. Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will be available in limited quantities in select markets for $599.99 (approx Rs 50,100).

Finally, Xbox also unveiled a new colour for the 1TB model of the Xbox Series S it announced last year in a single Carbon Black shade. Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White will be available in select markets for $349.99 (approx Rs 29,200).

Xbox will announce the availability details and regional Estimated Retail Pricing (ERP) when it shares the pre-order details in the coming months.