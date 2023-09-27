Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds launched in India: Price, Pre-order offer, Specs

Sony has debuted its latest pair of flagship TWS earbuds in India, called the WF-1000XM5. The new earbuds from Sony sport an in-ear design with a Dynamic Driver X. They support Sony’s Proprietary LDAC codec for high-quality wireless audio streaming and DSEE Extreme. Sony is also providing a pre-order offer on the new earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Price, Pre-order offer

The WF-1000XM5 from Sony are priced at Rs 24,990 where users can avail a cashback of Rs 3000, bringing down the price to Rs 21,990. As a part of a pre-order offer, users who pre-book the WF-1000XM5 TWS buds between 27th September and 15th October 2023 will get a Sony SRS-XB100 wireless speaker for free.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Specs, Features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 feature 360-degree audio for an immersive experience, paired with head-tracking technology to adjust the sound based on the user’s head movements. Then there’s multipoint connection support, speak-to-chat, and support for Spotify Tap, Headphones Connect app, Google Fast Pair and Sony’s Headphones Connect app.

The audio device offers up to 8 hours of usage and up to 16 hours when coupled with the charging case. Sony claims a 3-minute quick charge will give you up to 60 minutes of play. The Sony Headphones Connect App will notify you when your charging case drops below 30%.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features active noise cancellation via a three-mic setup on each earbud. There is an AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor for clear and natural sound on calls, even in noisy places. Additionally, there is wind noise reduction for reduced wind sound during calls outdoors. They have an in-ear design with a Dynamic Driver X. They support Sony’s Proprietary LDAC codec for high-quality wireless audio streaming and DSEE Extreme.

Further, it employs a Proximity Sensor for wear detection and head gestures. One can operate the earbuds using natural head gestures, like receiving or declining calls or operating Auto Play by nodding or shaking their head.