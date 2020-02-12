PLAYGO BH-70 wireless headset launched for Rs 14,999

PLAYGO BH-70 is touted to be the world’s first AI driven Noise cancelling wireless headset.

PLAY, a Gurgaon based technology company has announced the launch of PLAYGO BH-70 wireless headphone. The product is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available at the company's website and retail channel of PLAY across India starting today. It is also available on Amazon India and Flipkart.



PLAYGO BH-70 is touted to be the world’s first AI driven Noise cancelling wireless headset. It comes in two colours including Graphite Black and Medallion Brown. A 1-year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase.



The product has Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Smart-touch-&-talk and Auto-pause-&-play features. PLAYGO BH70 is equipped with a powerful 40mm dynamic driver and utilizes a cutting-edge polymer diaphragm for distortion-free bass and a balanced sound output. The product has a battery of 1000 mAh which allows consumer to use the headset for upto 24 hours even on ANC active mode.



The headphones, powered on the latest family of Qualcomm processor, boasts of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Apt-X codec with built-in CVC 6.0 noise cancelling microphones. They are also compatible with voice commands that can be used with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. The headphones also have multiple modes of ANC On/OFF or even the Transparency mode which allows you to hear the ambient sound along with the adulating audio experience.



There is Smart Touch & Talk feature i.e if one's listening to music and need to have a quick conversation with others, one can simply cup the left ear-cup with hand, it temporarily lowers the sound of music and naturally enlarge the volume of the person talking to.



Embedded Infrared Sensors in the PLAYGO BH70 help pause your music when you take off the headphones. Your music automatically resumes from exactly where you left off when you put your headphones back on. PLAYGO BH-70 weighs 300 grams and they comes with protein leather earcups for higher durability and are comfortable and light to be used on long durations.



The wireless headset combines all of the intelligence in the iOs and Android based “PLAYGO” application hosted on the Apple and the Google play store. The smart application allows AI driven audio curve optimisation and also has an integrated customisable equalizer with pre-set modes for listening to Rock/Pop/Jazz/Hifi/etc audio configurations.