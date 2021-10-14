Play launches PLAYGO N37 bluetooth earphones for Rs 2,999

PLAY has launched PLAYGO N37 Bluetooth earphones. This latest gadget is priced at Rs 2,999. It will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, as well as the company’s official website and over 45,000+ retail stores from 14th October 2021.

It comes in Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colour variants.

PLAYGO N37 Features

PLAYGO N37 Bluetooth earphones are integrated with proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers and sport an in-ear design. The device provides more than 3 hours of PLAYtime in just 10 minutes of charge. It has an integrated fast-charging circuit design and also the Type-C charging port. In fact, it can full-charge in less than 40 minutes.

PLAYGO N37 also has a premium, ultra-flexible silicon neckband that augers well around the neck and enhances the music-listening experience. Users won’t need to worry about the earphones falling off or getting stuck somewhere.

PLAYGO N37 also comes with ingress protection X5 (IPX5), making it highly water and sweat-resistant. As a result, users can easily wear these high-quality earphones during robust workout sessions and team up with them to make “staying fit” more fun. It also features BT 5.0 Chipset for seamless connectivity.

A fully charged PLAYGO N37 can offer PLAY-time of up to 10 hours. However, even with a quick, 10 minutes of charge, the device can last for a three hours of PLAYtime. It comes packed with a well-positioned mic for crystal clear voice communication. The earphones are compatibe to voice assistants like Google, Siri, and Alexa.

In addition, it also comes with a multi-function button and a control panel for changing music tracks, accepting or disconnecting calls, and adjusting volume. It also sports magnetic earbuds that can automatically attach when not in use, making it easier to keep earphones safely without adding another chore to the user’s already hectic schedule.