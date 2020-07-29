PlayGo T44 wireless buds review: A Budget TWS earbuds you should look for!

It packs some interesting features, which put it against the likes of Redmi earbuds, Realme Buds and more. So, does it make an interesting buy? Let’s find out.

Pros Lightweight design

Good battery life

Decent sound quality Cons No volume controls on touch

Light indicator is inside the case

Wireless earbuds are now becoming a new trend in the audio space. We have seen multiple companies like Xiaomi, Realme and more jumping into the affordable wireless earbuds segment with a slew of launches.

Although there are a plethora of options available in the market when it comes to the wireless earbuds segment, one company is trying to make a difference. Known as Play, the Indian brand has set its foot in the affordable wireless earbuds segment with its latest product, the Playgo T44. The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and it packs some exciting features, which put it against the likes of Redmi earbuds, Realme Buds and more. So, does it make an interesting buy? Let’s find out.

PlayGo T44 Design

To start with the design, the earbuds come with a small box that perfectly fits in your pocket. The box comes in white colour option and it is built using plastic, so you don’t get any fingerprints. The box also acts as a charging case and it is lightweight, meaning that you can carry with ease. Once you open the box, you get the earbuds along with an LED light that reflects whether the buds are paired and it also tells about the battery left.

Coming to the earbuds, it features half-in-ear design and the earbuds are quite comfortable to wear. We found the buds were more comfortable than the Realme Buds, which retails at Rs 3,999. The earbuds do not fall off easily when you are working out or even when you are running, which is a good thing. Furthermore, you get an IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to sweat and light rains. But just don’t go to a shower wearing earbuds!.

PlayGo T44 Features

The buds also come with intuitive controls by simply using tap and touch combinations. A single tap on the left or right bud will play or pause the music, a long press on the left bud will take you to the previous song, while a long press on the right will take you to the next song.

To answer the call, one can double-tap on either buds and long press to end a call. Furthermore, the voice assistant can be activated by tapping three times. We wished one can also control the volume with the touch controls, but sadly, there is no such option.

Pairing the earbuds is an easy task. All you need to do is open the case and search for PLAYGO T44 on your smartphone. If the name does not appear, then just press the button present on the case for 3 seconds until it flashes white light, which means that it is ready to pair. Once connected, you can put the earbuds and you will get audio feedback saying connected. Interestingly, you can use each earbud independently and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0, which helps in seamless connection.

PlayGo T44 Battery Life

Coming to the battery life, the company claims that it can last for about 4 hours. In our testing we found out, the earbuds delivered almost 3 hours of battery backup, which is a good thing. The case comes with a 500mAh battery and it can provide a total 20 hours of battery life. Coming to the charging case, it takes almost 2.5 hours to get fully charged and the LED light on the case indicates the battery life.

PlayGo T44 Sound Quality

Coming to the audio quality, the PlayGo T44 is loaded with 10mm drivers. The device supports AAC audio codec, which is a good thing. In our experience, the audio quality was decent as the earbuds were able to provide a decent combination of bass and treble. Whether you are watching movies or listening to music, you get a good experience, but you should not expect too much from it. The distortion issue is not there with the earbuds and the only thing missing is the low latency mode, which you get with Realme Buds. The mode is helpful when you are playing games like PUBG Mobile or more.

Verdict PlayGo T44 is a decent pair of wireless earbuds. The earbuds are comfortable to wear and it is quite lightweight to carry around. The TWS comes with good battery life and touch controls are fluid in our opinion. The sound quality is okay considering the price point. So, if you are looking at TWS earbuds and do not want to spend more than Rs 3,000, then PlayGo T44 can be considered as an option. Otherwise, you have Realme Buds that gives you a good experience as well.