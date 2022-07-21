Pixel Buds Pro India price unveiled

Along with Pixel 6a, Google has launched Pixel Buds Pro TWS in India. It comes with features like Active Noise Cancelling and more. The buds were revealed by Google back in May during the I/O 2022 event.

Pixel Buds Pro Price and availability in India

Pixel Buds Pro will be available on Flipkart in India starting July 28 for Rs19,990. Currently, one can pre-order it.

Pixel Buds Pro Specifications, Features

The Pixel Buds Pro have beam-forming microphones that use algorithms and machine learning to suppress noise. In addition, these earbuds pack a custom audio chip that is claimed to deliver power efficiency so users get a playback time of up to 11 hours of seven hours with ANC turned on.

As the buds support Google Assistant built-in, one can use it to translate in 40 languages or ask the assistant to get walking directions without requiring to use your phone. The charging case has a USB Type-C for wired charging and Qi wireless charging support.

Coming to ANC, the Pixel Buds Pro supports that and includes a transparency mode that helps users hear ambient sound easily.

Moreover, the buds will also get Spatial Audio support later this year. This makes the Pixel Buds Pro a direct competitor to the Apple Airpods Pro.

The buds also include support for multipoint connectivity to let users connect them with “compatible phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs” simultaneously. Users will also be able to find their Pixel Buds Pro using Find My Device in case they lose the earbud. The Pixel Buds Pro uses Bluetooth v5.0 and can also be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device, including Android and iOS devices, tablets, and laptops.