HomeNewsPixel Buds Pro India price unveiled

Pixel Buds Pro India price unveiled

By The Mobile Indian Network
Pixel buds pro India price

Along with Pixel 6a, Google has launched Pixel Buds Pro TWS in India. It comes with features like Active Noise Cancelling and more. The buds were revealed by Google back in May during the I/O 2022 event.

Pixel Buds Pro Price and availability in India 

Pixel Buds Pro will be available on Flipkart in India starting July 28 for Rs19,990. Currently, one can pre-order it.

Related story:

Google Pixel 6a Price, offers in India

Pixel Buds Pro Specifications, Features

The Pixel Buds Pro have beam-forming microphones that use algorithms and machine learning to suppress noise. In addition, these earbuds pack a custom audio chip that is claimed to deliver power efficiency so users get a playback time of up to 11 hours of seven hours with ANC turned on.

As the buds support Google Assistant built-in, one can use it to translate in 40 languages or ask the assistant to get walking directions without requiring to use your phone. The charging case has a USB Type-C for wired charging and Qi wireless charging support.

Coming to ANC, the Pixel Buds Pro supports that and includes a transparency mode that helps users hear ambient sound easily. 

Moreover, the buds will also get Spatial Audio support later this year. This makes the Pixel Buds Pro a direct competitor to the Apple Airpods Pro.

The buds also include support for multipoint connectivity to let users connect them with “compatible phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs” simultaneously. Users will also be able to find their Pixel Buds Pro using Find My Device in case they lose the earbud. The Pixel Buds Pro uses Bluetooth v5.0 and can also be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device, including Android and iOS devices, tablets, and laptops.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.2-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleGoogle Pixel 6a Price, offers in India
Next articleTesla sold Bitcoin worth $936 mn but is open to buying more
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.