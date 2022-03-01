Pixel 6 selling in India unofficially: Things you should know

Pixel 6 series was one of the most anticipated smartphone series during the past year, sheerly because of its unique design and internals. However, neither of the two phones – Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro made it to India because of which the fans in the country were disappointed. However, it seems like the Pixel 6 is now being sold in India via Amazon unofficially for Rs 59,270. Here are a few things you should know before you go and buy it.

It’s not officially being sold in India

Unlike the Pixel 4a that was launched officially in India by Google, Pixel 6 has been listed on Amazon by a third party seller who will be importing the device from a country where Pixel 6 is officially being sold in. Under the details, the seller has mentioned wireless carrier name as T-Mobile which could mean it may also be carrier locked.

This would mean that you may not be able to make calls or use mobile data in India, as only T-Mobile SIM would work with the phone. Under reviews, some users have written that the seller calls them once the order is placed to let them know that the device is a refurbished one and not new.

It won’t have a warranty

Every brand selling a phone in India provides at least 1 year of warranty against hardware or software failures so you can get the device repaired free of cost in that certain period. However, as Pixel 6 hasn’t officially launched in India, you won’t be getting any type of support from Google in India. This means that if you face any issues with your phone, you will have to get it repaired from outside of India.

Considering all this, we would suggest you to stay away from the Pixel 6 as it is an imported unit, assuming it’s not a fake. Moreover, Google has been seen partnering with Flipkart in the past for selling its phones and not Amazon, which adds to the suspicion.