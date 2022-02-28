Google Play Pass launched in India at Rs 99 per month, offers over 1,000 apps without ads

Google has today announced the launch of Play Pass in India. Google Play Pass subscription is a service that lets you use apps and play games without ads or in-app purchases.

The company said that the service will offer a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India.

Google Play Pass subscription Pricing

Google is offering a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or Rs 889 for the year. Users can also get a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109.

With Google family group, family managers can share their subscription with up to five other family members.

Google Play Pass is now available in India and will start rolling out to users in the country later this week. The Play Pass subscription is currently available in 90 countries.

Users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for “Play Pass.”

Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket” when browsing titles on the Play Store.

Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass.

The Play Pass collection includes a range of titles, from games that help unwind – be it sports, puzzles, or action games – to apps that power productivity. Users will find games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.