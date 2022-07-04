HomeNewsPhilips launches SpeedPro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner range in India

Philips launches SpeedPro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner range in India

Philips SpeedPro range pf vacuum cleaners have launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Philips speedpro

Highlights

  • Philips has launched a new range of vacuum cleaners in India
  • Philips SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners consists of three vacuum cleaners
  • Philips SpeedPro Vacuum Cleaners have two operating modes

Philips Domestic Appliances, today announced the launch of its range of SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaners in India. Designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian households and the myriad dust contributing elements, the range of Vacuum cleaners aim to provide a comprehensive solution to the cleaning needs of the households.

Philips SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner range starts at a price of Rs 29,995 and comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Philips SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners come with two operating modes. In normal mode, it delivers up to 50 minutes of cleaning while the Turbo mode gives you up to 22 minutes of fast, deeper cleaning. The Philips SpeedPro leverages the proprietary of an 1800 suction nozzle that, as per the company, delivers powerful pick-up of dirt on both hard floors and carpets.

Read More: Eufy launches Robovac G20 Hybrid with 2 in 1 vacuum & mop feature in India

The SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners are designed for maximum reach, even under low furniture and appliances, says the company. The vacuum’s reach, combined with its Power Blade motor which is engineered for high air speed, enables precise pick-up at nozzle level. Additionally, the PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air.

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua FC6728 features a 3-in-1 vacuum, mop and handheld functionality. This model has a vacuum and mop function that enables clean up for a various types of dust ranging from shoe marks on the living room floor, to the dirt in the kitchen. It is also easy to switch to the detachable handheld vacuum for when you need to clean pet hairs and dirt off your sofa.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleIndian government warns e-commerce sites against selling illegal wireless jammers
Next articleExclusive: From “OnePlus Nord” to “Nord by OnePlus” – is OnePlus going to spin off Nord as a separate brand?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.