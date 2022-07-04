Philips launches SpeedPro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner range in India

Philips Domestic Appliances, today announced the launch of its range of SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaners in India. Designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian households and the myriad dust contributing elements, the range of Vacuum cleaners aim to provide a comprehensive solution to the cleaning needs of the households.

Philips SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner range starts at a price of Rs 29,995 and comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Philips SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners come with two operating modes. In normal mode, it delivers up to 50 minutes of cleaning while the Turbo mode gives you up to 22 minutes of fast, deeper cleaning. The Philips SpeedPro leverages the proprietary of an 1800 suction nozzle that, as per the company, delivers powerful pick-up of dirt on both hard floors and carpets.

Read More: Eufy launches Robovac G20 Hybrid with 2 in 1 vacuum & mop feature in India

The SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners are designed for maximum reach, even under low furniture and appliances, says the company. The vacuum’s reach, combined with its Power Blade motor which is engineered for high air speed, enables precise pick-up at nozzle level. Additionally, the PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air.

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua FC6728 features a 3-in-1 vacuum, mop and handheld functionality. This model has a vacuum and mop function that enables clean up for a various types of dust ranging from shoe marks on the living room floor, to the dirt in the kitchen. It is also easy to switch to the detachable handheld vacuum for when you need to clean pet hairs and dirt off your sofa.