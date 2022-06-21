Eufy launches Robovac G20 Hybrid with 2 in 1 vacuum & mop feature in India

Eufy by Anker has launched a new RoboVac G20 Robotic Hybrid Vacuum cleaner that can follow a calculated cleaning route around the house with enhanced suction strength. The hybrid vacuum cleaner comes with four suction modes and comes with a wet mopping feature as well.

Priced for Rs 23,999, the product comes with 12 months warranty and is available on Flipkart and other leading Retail Chain Stores for purchase.

The new Eufy Robovac G20 Hybrid comes with 5x more suction power and users can choose between 4 suction modes and get upto 2500 pa of suction power. The Dust-compression technology increases the dust box volume utilization, so more dust can be collected. Further, this hybrid vacuum cleaner operates at 55 dB without causing any disturbance to the user.

The 2-in-1 multitasker RoboVac G20 Hybrid mops while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule. The extra-large 130ml water tank holds enough water for about 100 minutes of mopping and vacuuming, claims Eufy.

Read More: Eufy RoboVac 35C launched in India

Eufy RoboVac comes with several intelligent controls such as unique smart navigation which intelligently memorises the house environment and the obstacles in real-time that may stand in its path. Guided by AI Map 2.0 Technology, RoboVac G20 Hybrid customizes cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi- floor mapping and more via the app. One can control the RoboVac via the ‘Eufy app’ – available on Android and IOS.

The vacuum cleaner comes equipped with RoboVac’s Boost IQ technology which automatically increases the suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed from a hard floor to a rug. Running for up to 180 m², the long runtime supports RoboVac G20 as it completes its floor duties across the house. The cleaner supports voice assistance as well so users can ask Google Assistant to tell the vacuum cleaner to begin the cleaning session.