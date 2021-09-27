Philips 8100 Android TV series launched in India

TPV Technology has announced the availability of Philips’ 4K UHD LED 8100 Android TV series with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and HDR picture quality to elevate the viewing experience. The brand is also offering offers on their new range of 4K UHD Android TVs.

Philips 8100 TV Series are available in 55”, 50” and 43” screen sizes and are priced at Rs 89,990, Rs 79,990 and Rs 59,990 respectively. The televisions will be available on all leading online and offline retail. The Philips 8100 TV Series range will be available on online channel and offline channel by the end September.

Philips 8100 Android TV Series Specifications

The 55” 55PUT8115, 50” 50PUT8115 and 43” 43PUT8135 televisions come with a 4K Ultra HD LED display that offers vivid picture quality, coupled with clear sound of Dolby Atmos. These Philips TVs are primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame.

Equipped with the Android 10 TV OS, these TVs also have Google Play store and Philips App gallery preloaded. These givesm you access to a host of shows and movies across popular content streaming Apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and other popular OTT platforms.

All three televisions come with a borderless design with minimal bezels and wider scenes. The built-in Google Chrome cast helps casting your favorite Apps, movies, and music videos on the big screen in 4K UHD content. Smart features like Built-in Google Assistant and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support, are all present.

Philips is also providing a bunch of offers on its existing TVs. For instance, one can buy Philips 55” 4K UHD Android TV 55PUT8115/94 at Rs 69,990 and Get Philips True Wireless Headphones TAT4205/94 worth Rs 6,999 for free. Moreover, Philips is providing such offers on a bunch of its other TVs as well.