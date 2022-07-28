Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series launched in India

Philips has launched a new television series in India called 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV. All the televisions in the range have Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) LED screens, support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format, along with Dolby Atmos. The Ambilight TV series has built-in three-sided LED lights behind the screen, which can replicate the colours on screen for a unique viewing effect.

The Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV series is available in three size options – 55 inches priced at Rs 99,990, 65 inches priced at Rs 1,49,990, and 75 inches priced at Rs 1,89,990. The televisions will be available through Philips’ sales and distribution network including online and offline multi-brand electronics retail stores.

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV series Specifications

Philips 7900 Ambilight LED TV series comes in three sizes, all of which have support for high dynamic range content in all the major formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

The Ambilight series, as the name suggests, sports a three-sided Ambilight system of LEDs which are placed behind the TV screen. The Ambilight system shines a coloured light behind the TV based on the content and colours displayed near the edges of the screen.

The lights can be customised and controlled directly using the remote of the TV and can be switched off as needed. The television also supports Dolby Atmos sound, with the 55-inch TV featuring a 20W speaker system.

For connectivity, the television series has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. As its a Smart TV, it runs on Android TV OS which supports Google Assistant through the remote, as well as built-in Google Chromecast.