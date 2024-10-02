Perplexity AI App for Mac is Coming Later This Month

A listing on the Apple App Store shows that the Perplexity AI app for Mac will be available later in October. The release follows ChatGPT’s announcement earlier this year of its Mac app. The app is set to offer features like Pro Search, voice and text input, search history, and more.

Announced via the official X account, Perplexity AI App for Mac is now up for pre-order on the Mac’s app store. The app store listing suggests that the app will be available for installation beginning October 15, 2024. “Perplexity-Where Knowledge Begins. The answers you need-right at your fingertips. Cut through all the noise and get straight to credible, up-to-date answers. Now on Mac,” the app description on the store says.

As for the features of the app, they are listed as follows:

Pro Search: Guided Al search for deeper exploration.

Ask with voice or text: Instant, up-to-date answers whether you type or say it.

Thread Follow-Up: Keep the conversation going for a deeper understanding.

Trust Built In: Cited sources for every answer.

Your Library: More than search history, it’s an archive of your discoveries.

And many more, exclusively for Mac.

The Perplexity AI app for macOS will be free to download, while users can subscribe to Perplexity Pro. A Perplexity AI app is already available on iOS and iPadOS.

The ChatGPT desktop app for Mac arrived earlier in May this year, but it’s not available on the Mac app store. The app offers a keyboard shortcut (Option + Space) for instantly asking ChatGPT a question. You can also take and discuss screenshots directly in the app. It will also support the Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities coming in the future. A ChatGPT app for Windows is also in development, as per OpenAI, and it will be released later this year.