Apple Vintage and Obsolete Products Lists Updated With 12 Macs

A company slowly phases out its old products as time passes by and the brand has to widen its portfolio with newer offerings and that is what Apple is doing today with its Macs. Apple Vintage and Obsolete Products lists have been updated with 12 Macs and here’s what it means.

There’s a difference between what Apple considers Vintage products and what it considers as Obsolete products. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

According to Apple, it no longer offers hardware service for products classified as obsolete, meaning service providers are also unable to order parts for these devices. However, in some cases, Mac laptops may qualify for an extended repair period specifically for battery replacements. This extended service is available for up to 10 years after the product was last sold, but it is dependent on the availability of necessary parts. Once a product reaches the obsolete stage, users should explore other repair options or consider upgrading to a newer model.

The Obsolete products’ list has been updated with nine new Macs, which were earlier a part of the Vintage product list. This means that if you are a user of one of these Macs, you can no longer get it repaired from Apple. Here’s the updated list:

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)

As for the Vintage product list, it has been updated with three new Macs, including:

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 2 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, 4 TBT3)

If you own one of these Macs that are now considered Vintage, it is best you get it repaired from Apple as soon as possible.