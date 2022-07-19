Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch launched in India

Pebble has launched a new smartwatch called Cosmos Max in India just a day after it launched the Spark smartwatch. The Cosmos Max has been launched with features such as Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces and 100+ sports modes. Moreover, it has Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

The Cosmos Max will be launched exclusively on Amazon and will have a special launch price of Rs 2,999. It is available in the colors Jet Black, Cobalt Blue, Midnight Gold and Mint Green colours, The watch sports a 1.81” Full HD display with a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch with multi-dial selection sports a crown rotation button aside the zinc alloy body.

Even as the IP67 waterproof certification makes it suitable for the rainy season, the watch has a unique Auto Speaker Cleaner which uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch that clogs it after getting wet.

The Cosmos Max is powered with the 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with AI-enabled Voice Assistant. Besides, it is loaded with a number of features and modes such as Do not Disturb, Raise to Wake and All-day Heart Rate Test.

The Pebble Cosmos Max series comes with over 100 sports modes along with exercise data record tracking, step counting, distance as well as calories burnt. The watch has an SPO2 Monitor, along with Blood Pressure Monitor and all day Heart Rate tracker. Female Health, Sleep monitoring, Step Count, Calorie Count are also present.

The smartwatch comes with over 100 watch faces and multiple inbuilt games, in addition to regular features like camera control, music control, calculator and weather information.