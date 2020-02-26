  • 17:57 Feb 26, 2020

Pebble launches 10W HD stereo Edge Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1699

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 5:14 pm

Pebble Edge is now available on all leading Online e-commerce platforms like Amazon & Flipkart and in prominent leading retail stores.
Pebble has announced the launch of its new Bluetooth Speaker ‘Edge’ at an introductory price of Rs 1699 in India. The Bluetooth speaker is available in trendy blue and premium black colours.

Pebble Edge is now available on all leading Online e-commerce platforms like Amazon & Flipkart and in prominent leading retail stores like Vodafone – Idea Stores, Archie's, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, etc. across the country. The Speaker comes with Pebble's standard 6 months replacement guarantee.

Pebble Edge Bluetooth speaker features 10W stereo HD sound along with the Dual acoustic drivers. It is designed and engineered for powerful and high definition, distortion-free sound, even at the highest volume. The in-built FM makes this product a treat for FM lovers. The FM reception is exceptionally clear due to the in-built antenna in the speaker.

Pebble Edge is packed with other features like hands-free calling and multi-play options that provide freedom of playing your favourite music using Bluetooth, Micro SD, USB or AUX. The 5.0 Bluetooth provides an optimum range of 10m of wireless music experience.

The speaker features 1200mAh battery that provides 5-6 hours of non-stop Music. The mobile phone holder on top of the speaker let’s you sit back and watch your favourite shows without holding the phone. Pebble Edge is lightweight and handy. The round edges with rubberized buttons and IP67 rating make the speaker, both Dust and Water resistant.

Pebble also ventured into smart watches category recently with Kardio and Impulse Fitness watches. In a press release, the company reveals that it now plans to very aggressively grow in this segment and would soon launch a series of new smartwatches to cater to the increasing demand.

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

