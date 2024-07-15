Amkette Launches EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad in India: Things to Know

Amkette’s EvoFox has announced the launch of EvoFox Deck, India’s first-ever smartphone gaming console, as described by the brand itself. This EvoFox Deck smartphone gamepad aims to elevate the mobile gaming experience for gamers by offering enhanced performance, features and an exclusive Android and iOS Application as well.

EvoFox Deck Gamepad: Price, Availability

The Deck is available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. It can be purchased via exclusively via Amazon India. The original price of the gamepad is Rs 3,299, as listed on the brand’s own website.

EvoFox Deck Gamepad: Features

The EvoFox Deck is a full featured gamepad, with native support for both Android and iOS platforms, a KeyMap Mode specially for Android for Touch Based Games and support for popular Cloud Gaming Platforms. The Gamepad sports Magnetic Hall Joysticks, RGB Halo Effect, backlit buttons with customizable mood lighting, and up to 8 hours of continuous gameplay.

The Deck offers two modes for Smartphones – The Dojo Mode with Native support on Android and iOS and the Keymap mode for Android only. In Addition the Deck also has a PC mode with X Input Support for Windows PC games.

The exclusive Dojo App for Android and iOS acts as a bridge between the smartphone and the gamepad for games with native controller support, offering setup guides, access to thousands of games across multiple genres, and a game centre for easy access and updates. Downloadable from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the EvoFox Dojo app pairs with EvoFox controllers and will be constantly updated with new features, as per EvoFox.

With the Keymap Mode, users can map their touch points to the controller and play touch only games like BGMI, Free Fire, Genshin Impact (on Android), and Mobile Legends. The Deck also supports all popular cloud and game streaming platforms like Steam Link, PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Jio Cloud Games, as well as popular emulators such as PPSSPP, PSX, and N64.

The Deck features magnetic hall joysticks, providing 360° seamless and precise conrol. The digital microswitch triggers offer high responsiveness and tactile feedback. The gamepad is made with materials such as prime polymers and generous silicone.