GOVO GoSurround 800 Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Features

GOVO has announced the launch of a new soundbar in India, dubbed GoSurround 800. The new soundbar from GOVO not only supports Dolby Audio but also comes with a sub-woofer to enhance the bass experience. Here are all the details of the GOVO GoSurround 800 soundbar.

GOVO GoSurround 800: Price, Availability, Warranty Details

Available at an exclusive offer price of Rs 7,999 on Amazon, the GoSurround 800 Soundbar comes with a one-year warranty and is available in a single Black colour.

GOVO GoSurround 800: Features

GOVO claims the users will get to experience high-quality surround sound from 2.1 separate audio channels coupled with Dolby Audio. The soundbar offers a 180 Watt Dolby sound output with 3D Surround Sound from four 2-inch speakers along with the deep bass of the 5.25-inch subwoofer.

The soundbar offers three equaliser modes where you can switch through Movie, News, and Music modes. The remote control provided with the soundbar allows users to adjust the bass, treble, and volume. As for connectivity options, one can connect external devices with the soundbar via HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, Optical, or Bluetooth as well. The soundbar is integrated with a Bluetooth v5.3 chip.

In addition, the users can control the music experience and pairing through the key panel on the soundbar. You can also check the status of your soundbar through the LED display. Finally, GOVO is offering users with a choice to either place the soundbar in front of the TV or mount it on the wall.

Back in May, GOVO launched the first Made-in-India Dolby Atmos soundbars. These soundbars from GOVO boast a powerful Chipset that allows consumers to take advantage of Dolby Atmos audio. Powered by DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 configuration, these soundbars offer enhanced audio quality. Combined with Dolby Atmos, they are claimed to offer greater depth, clarity, and detail.