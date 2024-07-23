Samsung Acts on User Feedback, Pauses Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Shipments

Samsung has announced a temporary suspension of shipments for its newly released Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones. This decision follows reports from early users who experienced issues with the silicone ear tips, which are prone to damage during removal.

Android Authority reported that Samsung confirmed a temporary halt in deliveries to distribution channels until the issue is resolved. “To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Samsung stated to Android Authority.

Samsung also advised consumers who already possess the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and encounter problems to contact or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.

The third-generation Galaxy Buds feature a new design, including a stem and a redesigned cover. Some early users have reported product quality issues. According to The Verge, Samsung has attached the soft silicon ear tips to the buds using a hard plastic ring. However, some customers have found that the silicone can tear away from the attachment ring when attempting to remove the ear tips for fitting or cleaning, leaving the plastic part stuck to the buds.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs 19,999 and come in White and Silver colour options. They were set to be available from July 24 at leading retail stores. Customers who pre-book the Buds 3 Pro will receive a multi-bank cashback of Rs 4,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 4,000. Here are its features:

10.5mm dynamic driver + 6.1mm planar tweeter

3 mics + VPU

UHQ, 24-bit Hi-fi audio streaming

SSC, AAC, SBC codecs supported

360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel

ANC with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect

53mAh earbuds battery, 515mAh case battery

Up to 30-hour total playback time, up to 7-hour playtime on single charge

Bluetooth v5.4, Auto switch support

IP57 rated buds

However, the company has not released any official statement regarding the adjusted availability of the Buds 3 Pro in India. We have reached out to Samsung India for an update; once we hear from them, we will update the story.