MediaTek and JioThings Launch 4G Smart Android Cluster, 4G Smart Module for 2-Wheelers

MediaTek, the fabless semiconductor company, and JioThings Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and the only provider of end-to-end IoT solutions, today announced the launch of “Made in India” Smart Digital Android Cluster and Smart Module specially tailored for the 2-wheeler (2W) market.

“This collaboration brings together MediaTek’s advanced Chipset technology and Jio Things’ innovative digital solutions to strengthen its presence in the 2-wheeler space and revolutionise the electric vehicle (EV) landscape”, the companies said in a release. The companies have worked together on an Android based smart digital cluster solution that will launch in India and the global market.

The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) based operating system supported by a MediaTek chipset. It supports critical firmware/base OS releases as well. The Smart Digital Cluster & Operating System enables real-time data analytics, customisable interfaces, voice recognition for hands-free control, and a comprehensive Cluster OS for seamless integration with Vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and Smart Battery Management System optimised for EVs.

Through this offering, customers will now have access to “Jio Automotive App Suite” which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR and various other unique service bundles thus delivering a modern and holistic experience to the 2-wheeler users.

Smart Digital Clusters have become an integral part of vehicle experiences, bridging the gap between stationary and mobility use-cases, the companies asserted. The collaboration is aimed at providing “seamless digital experiences to the 2-wheeler users on one end, at the same time reducing the time to market for OEMs significantly in building and integrating solutions.”