Pebble introduces Dome Speaker in India for Rs 1499

Dubbed as Pebble Dome, the wireless Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,499 and it is available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

Advertisement

Pebble has today announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth speaker in India. Dubbed as Pebble Dome, the wireless Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,499 and it is available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

The speaker is quite compact in nature and it can easily fit in one hand. The speaker comes with a curved design with the minimalist exterior, a custom pattern and easy to access controls.

The speaker is loaded with a 5W driver that the company claims delivers heavy bass stereo sound with enhanced clarity. It is loaded with a 1200mAh battery, which the brand claims delivers up to 5 hours of non-stop music from a single charge. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it has a range of 10m range.

Advertisement

The Dome speaker is loaded with built-in FM radio and it also supports different connectivity options including micro SD, USB and AUX. It also supports TWS connectivity, that connects Two Pebble Domes at one time, for the surround sound stereo effect. Dome also supports the Handsfree Calling facility. The brand is offering a 6 months replacement guarantee with the latest product.

Previously, the company introduced Pebble Urbane wireless neckband in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available for purchase from leading online and offline stores.

The Pebble Urbane comes with a soft and flexible silicone neckband that is skin-friendly. The neckband also comes with a magnetic interlock feature, which is a good move. It comes with IPX5 certification making it water-resistant and sweat-proof.