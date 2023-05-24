Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch launched in India with all-metal build

Pebble has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Cosmos Vault which comes with a premium all-metal build quality. The brand claims that the watch is a luxury offering that comes with a full touchscreen AMOLED display, IP67 rating, heart rate monitoring and a lot more.

Pebble Cosmos Vault: Price, Specs

Exclusively available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 (only for today, May 24) on pebblecart.com, Flipkart and Myntra, from tomorrow (25th May 2023) pricing would be 3,699. Pebble Cosmos Vault is available in Rose Gold, Obsidian Black and Classic Silver colour variants.

The smartwatch offers 466×466 pixels high resolution display with 600 nits brightness.. The smartwatch is IP67 rated where it can withstand dust, sand and sweat and can also work under water upto 1 metre for 30 minutes. With a 240 mAh battery, it can last up to 5-7 days with just 2 hours of charging time.

Read More: Pebble Bold Pro, Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatches launched in India

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.2, and support for Always on Display, along with Raise Hand Awake feature. The Digital crown enables you to scroll through the features on the watch, such as music and camera control.

The watch has Bluetooth Calling support, Dial back, Answer phone call, Call reminder, SMS reminder and smart notifications for social media. With the help of AI Voice Assistant, you can also play music, access Weather display, and also use the Find My Phone feature. The sedentary reminder and Alarm clock are also some of its utility-based features.