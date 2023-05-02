Pebble Bold Pro, Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatches launched in India

Pebble and Noise have debuted new smartwatches in India, including the Bold Pro and the ColorFit Ultra 3, respectively. Pebble Bold Pro comes with features such as Bluetooth calling support, 125 sports modes, over 100 watch faces and a lot more. Meanwhile, Noise’ ColorFit Ultra 3 has been introduced as the brand’s most premium offering.

Pebble Bold Pro: Price, Specs

Pebble Bold Pro is available at an introductory price of Rs 2999. The round dial wearable is available in Gold, Black and Silver colours, in an all metal design. It is Pebble’s first smartwatch with metallic strap and offers a High-resolution 1.39” Infinite Display screen with 2.5D Curved Glass. This BT Calling timepiece comes with 360 x 360 pixels resolution display which has 500 nits brightness.

The watch comes preloaded with more than 125 Sports Modes. The smartwatch comes with changeable metal straps and has more than 100 watch faces. The watch comes with all the calling features, supported by AI voice assistant for making calls, texting as well as adding reminders.

The AI enabled health sensors enable the user to monitor their Heart rate, Sleep, and also has inbuilt female health monitor to track the menstrual cycle. Along with that, there’s support for smart calculator, Zen Mode, and alarm and notification features as well.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: Price, Specs

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is available in the following variants and price options:

STRAP TYPE COLOR PRICE Silicon strap (Lifestyle Edition) Jet Black Rs 4,499 Teal Blue Rs 4,499 Leather strap (Classic Edition) Classic Black Rs 4,999 Classic Dark Brown Rs 4,999 Classic Tan Brown Rs 4,999 Metal strap (Elite Edition) Jet black Rs 5,499 Glossy Silver Rs 5,499

The brand has expanded its portfolio in the round dial segment with the launch of this new smartwatch in India today. The new smartwatch from Noise comes in three variants – Lifestyle edition, Classic Edition, Elite Edition out of which the Elite Edition (Jet Black & Glossy Silver) is introduced as the brand’s most premium offering available at a price range of over Rs 5000.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 goes live today and can be availed from Amazon, gonoise.com and across offline channels including yet not limited to Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, and others.

The smartwatch boasts Gesture Control, Smart DND, Two options for menu, Auto Sports Detection and Tru Sync as well. It has features such as Tap to wake and palm control to turn off display. It packs a battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, while the watch is IP68 water and dust resistant also.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 comes with single chip bluetooth so users can experience stable calls with longer range and lower battery consumption with BT v5.3. The smart DND feature allows the smartwatch to detect when the user is asleep and is functioned to not vibrate/ ring with new notifications during that period. The two menu UI option allows users to choose between a list view and grid view.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 also comes equipped with Auto sports detection feature for outdoor exercises. Complimented with 550 nits of high brightness and 410 x 502 pixels screen resolution, the brand has also introduced Always on display with 4 watch face options with Noise ColorFit Ultra 3.