Pebble Cosmos Pro and Leap smartwatches launched

Pebble has unveiled two new Bluetooth calling smartwatches – Cosmos Pro and Leap. While Pebble Cosmos Pro is feature-packed & comes with a massive 1.7” Curved HD display; Pebble Leap is an all-terrain sturdy round-dial watch. Apart from calling, both the smartwatches come with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2 & HR tracking.

Pebble Cosmos Pro



Launched exclusively on Flipkart and the brand’s website, the second-generation Pebble Cosmos Pro is feature-packed, with premium features like one-tap voice assistance, and inbuilt storage to save local songs and wireless earphones connectivity along with other features like dedicated advanced optical sensors for health monitoring.

ALSO READ: Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

It is available in four colour variants – Space Black, Midnight Gold, Ivory Gold and Graphite Blue. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a premium metal body and offers up to 15 days of battery backup. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 3499, Cosmos Pro also comes with 100+ Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes, hydration alert, step pedometer, calorie burnt, sleep monitor, theatre mode and more.

Pebble Leap

Built as an all-terrain calling smartwatch, Pebble Leap sports a rugged & sturdy look to support an active lifestyle. The watch has an ultra-tough water-resistant dial with a breathable, soft, ultra-high-quality silicone strap. Further, it comes with a 1.3” bright HD display for outdoor usage and advanced sensors to continuously measure Heart Rate, SpO2 and other health vitals.

Equipped with an inbuilt mic, speaker and phone contact syncing, the Leap allows you to call & talk from the smartwatch without even taking out the phone. Besides, Pebble Leap can last up to 15 days of usage in a single charge. It comes in two colour options – Military Green and Premium Black. Other important features included are hydration alert, multiple sports modes, step pedometer, sleep monitor etc. It is available exclusively on Amazon and the brand’s website pebblecart.com at a limited period launch price of Rs 3,999.