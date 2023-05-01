Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 smartwatches launched in India

Garmin has debuted two new smartwatches in India, including the Garmin Forerunner 965 and the Forerunner 265. Both the smartwatches are positioned in the premium segment and have features such as built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities, onboard storage for storing songs, up to 23 days battery life and more.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265: Price

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is priced at Rs 67,490 and is offered in Black and Yellow colours. The Forerunner 265 is priced at Rs 50,490 and comes in Black and Aqua color options. Both wearable devices are available via leading e-commerce platforms and select offline stores across the country.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265: Specs

Forerunner 295

Coming to the specs of these watches, The Forerunner 965 and 265 offer a circular AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 DX and 4 protection, respectively. The Garmin Forerunner 965 has a 1.4-inch screen with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution while the 265 sports a smaller 1.3-inch display with a 416 x 416 pixels resolution. The Forerunner 965 gets a lightweight titanium bezel.

Both the watches are equipped with a bunch of a health-oriented features such as the variable heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, VO2 Max, women’s health tracker, body battery energy monitor, sleep and stress tracker. The wearable devices also pack a decent amount of fitness features such as training readiness score, recovery time, load ratio, training effect, and performance condition.

Read More: Hammer Stroke, Ace Ultra smartwatches launched in India

Forerunner 265

Marathon and triathlon enthusiasts can track their running metrics like cadence, stride length, ground contact time, and more. The devices come with support for multiple sports and workout modes also, such as 30+ built-in activities, including cycling, open-water swimming, strength training and more.

They have a built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities. The Forerunner 965 and 265 pack 32GB and 8GB onboard storage, respectively. One can download songs and playlists from your Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts for phone-free listening.

The smartwatches come with convenient features like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, live tracking, etc. The Forerunner 965 is claimed to offer up to 23 days battery life whereas the Forerunner 265 is rated to last up to 13 days on a single charge.