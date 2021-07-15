Paytm soundbox now available for Rs 299

Paytm has today announced that it offers an opportunity to own a Paytm Soundbox at effectively zero cost. But there is a catch. This offer is available for merchants across the country.

How to Get Paytm Soundbox?

The company is offering the device, also popularly known as Paytm Speaker, at a 40% discount for Rs 299 if one buys it using the Paytm for Business (P4B) app.

Furthermore, merchants who register 50 transactions in a month will get an assured cashback of Rs 60 every month for five months. This will effectively bring the price of the device down to zero.

As per the company, this offer would help small shopkeepers across the country. As a result, they will adopt digital transactions and start accepting and making online transactions.

The company claims that it is increasingly witnessing the adoption of Paytm Soundbox among merchants. This is because it easily accepts digital payments by scamming the code and helps them track all transactions. Thus saving them from being duped by customers showing fake screens and false confirmations.



The Paytm Soundbox is available in several regional languages which helps them to get the transaction confirmation in their mother tongue.

Paytm Spokesperson said, ” We hope through this offer more merchants will adopt its services.”

Recently, Paytm Postpaid Mini was launched. Paytm is giving you access to loans ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1000, in addition to Paytm Postpaid’s instant credit of upto Rs 60,000. This will help you to pay for your monthly expenses. This can include mobile & DTH recharges, gas cylinder booking, electricity & water bills, shop on Paytm Mall and more.

With this service, Paytm Postpaidoffersf up to 30-days for repayment of loans at 0% interest. In addition, there are no annual fees or activation charges, only a minimal convenience fee.