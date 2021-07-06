Paytm Postpaid Mini launched

Digital financial services platform Paytm has launched Postpaid Mini. It has been launched in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. It is an extension of its Buy Now, Pay Later service, to drive affordability amongst those new to credit.

These small ticket instant loans will give flexibility and also help you manage your household expenses to maintain liquidity during the ongoing pandemic.

Paytm Postpaid Mini Features

With the launch of Postpaid Mini, Paytm is giving you access to loans ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1000, in addition to Paytm Postpaid’s instant credit of upto Rs 60,000. This will help you to pay for your monthly expenses. This can include mobile & DTH recharges, gas cylinder booking, electricity & water bills, shop on Paytm Mall and more.

With this service, Paytm Postpaid is offering a period of up to 30-days for repayment of loans at 0% interest. There are no annual fees or activation charges, only a minimal convenience fee.

Through Paytm Postpaid, you can pay at online and offline merchant stores across the country and not have to worry about upsetting your monthly budgets.

Previously, Paytm launched COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder in India. This help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area.

Users can enter their pin code or district to check for the availability of vaccination slots in the nearby centres. Users can also get a notification when slots become available. The slots can be found for 18+ and 45+ age groups and the finder will show available slots for the next 4 weeks.