Paytm to host a Developer Conference on 8th October for Paytm Mini Apps

Paytm is hosting a Developer Conference on 8th October for Paytm Mini Apps Store where it is inviting developers to showcase their apps and services and publish them through the Mini Apps Store.

Paytm, the payment-based mobile app company is now sending out invites for the Developer Conference it is organizing on Thursday, 8th October. The conference is related to the recently launched Paytm Mini Apps Store.

Paytm wants to work together with indigenous developers towards revolutionizing Digital India's future. According to Paytm, Start-ups and technology companies can join this conference to showcase their min-apps and also learn about best practices to increase the reach of their innovative products and services.

Developers who are willing to showcase their products and services to Paytm are invited to register for the event. The schedule for the developer conference is as follows:

11:00 AM

Opening Keynote by Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO - Paytm)

11:30 AM

Paytm Mini App: Product demo and technology roadmap presentation

12:30 AM

Panel: Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny

1:00 PM

Closing note by Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm launched the Mini Apps Store on Monday, to support Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses. Mini Apps are custom-built mobile websites that give users app-like experience without having to download the actual app, which would greatly benefit millions of citizens to save their limited data and phone memory. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges.

Currently, more than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program so that you can buy their products through the mini app store.

For payments, developers of the apps will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users.