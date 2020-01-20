Panasonic washing machine range with Built-In Heater now available on Amazon

Panasonic fully automatic top load series is available in 6.2kg up to 8 kg capacity and the semi-automatic top load range is available in 6.5kg up to 14 kg.

Panasonic India has announced that its new range of 13 fully automatic top load and 9 semi-automatic top load washing machines will be available on Amazon.in.



The fully automatic top load series is available in 6.2kg up to 8 kg capacity and the semi-automatic top load range is available in 6.5kg up to 14 kg, priced at Rs 8,790 onwards.



Panasonic washing machines come equipped with a unique StainMaster+ that allows individual wash programs to tackle the most stubborn stains, resulting in a perfect wash. The new range boasts of flexible 2 Way Washing Technology and comes with a built-in water heater that enables effortless washing by providing temperature control.



The new range possess in-built eco-friendly solutions like Aqua Spin Rinse, that saves upto 28% of water consumption and Econavi Technology which helps save 20% water and upto 20% electricity consumption and re-uses water upto 23% by detecting wash load volume and water temperature. Powered by Active Foam System, the gentle hand wash mechanism allows washing of delicate garments including the ones with heavy designer work and embroidery.



Harshal Soman, Head – Home Appliance Business, Panasonic India said, “We at Panasonic understand the evolving needs of our consumers and to cater to the growing preference of online purchases, we are extending our home appliances range; starting with washing machines on Amazon. With this partnership, we aim to offer ease of access to millions of consumers and also strengthen our distribution and penetration in the home appliances market.”