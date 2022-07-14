Panasonic Toughbook 40 laptop launched in India

Panasonic has launched a new rugged laptop in India called the Toughbook 40. The new rugged laptop is built for use in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communications capabilities to support mission critical operations.

The laptop comes at a starting price of Rs. 3.75 lakhs. It will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

Panasonic Toughbook 40 Features

The Toughbook 40 sports a 1200nit 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. The laptop is over a pound lighter than the previous generation despite having a larger display. Further, it features improved screen brightness, a color-selectable backlit keyboard, and backlit power button and keyboard icons for low-light environments.

It is powered by 11th Generation i5 and i7 Intel vPro processors. There is optional AMD dedicated graphics or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The graphics process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time.

The battery life is designed to support mission-critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two. Moreover, there are hot-swap capabilities which insure that the device remains fully operational when batteries are switched.

The laptop carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It has MIL-STD-810H rating in temperature, humidity and vibration testing, and can survive drops of up to 1.8m.

In addition, the laptop comes standard with encrypted OPAL SSDs, the choice of five different authentication xPAKs, TPM 2.0 and Intel Hardware Shield. The new Secure Wipe feature wipes the contents on the drive in seconds, rather than minutes or even hours.

Earlier, Panasonic launched Toughbook S1 tablet with rugged build. The Panasonic Toughbook S1 is priced at Rs 98,000. It is available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators for purchase.

The rugged tablet is designed to deliver durability, reliability and enhanced performance says the company. The tablet runs on Android 10. It has a click and switch design for warm swapping batteries to ensure longer shifts/ work. With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.