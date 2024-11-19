OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad 2 Now Rolling Out

OnePlus has begun the rollout of OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad 2 to all the users of the tablet. The update brings a revamped set of animations and a load of new features as well, including lock screen customization, a refreshed set of icons, and much more. Here’s everything to know.

As announced on the OnePlus Community, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad 2 is already rolling out in India, Europe, and Global regions in batches, and the company plans to cover more users including North America next week. The update with version OPD2403_15.0.0.201(EX01) that’s rolling out has the following changelog:

Ultra animation effects

• Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.

Luminous rendering effects

Redesigns Home screen icons which now feature new and improved icons with the most natural and comfortable proportions and colours for fuller and sharper visuals.

Redesigns a vast number of system function icons, ensuring greater visual consistency at a system level.

Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature.

Live Alerts

Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Photo editing

Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.

Floating Window and Split View

Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Notifications & Quick Settings

Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.

Battery & charging

Introduces “Charging limit” to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.

Privacy protection

Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy Password to see the apps.

As OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad 2 is rolling out in batches, it might take a while before it reaches your device. For those who wish to roll back to the OxygenOS 14 software, OnePlus has a method for that as well. OnePlus recently also began the rollout of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. The AI features in the update are missing as of now, and OnePlus confirmed they are coming by the end of November.