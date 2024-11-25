OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Open Now Rolling Out

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Open, its sole foldable available for purchase in the market that debuted last year. OxygenOS 15 was recently rolled out for other OnePlus devices as well, beginning with the OnePlus 12, then OnePlus 12R, and more recently, the OnePlus Pad 2 also received it.

As announced on the OnePlus community, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Open is already rolling out in India in batches, and users in North America, Europe, and Global regions will receive it later during this week. The update with version CPH2551_15.0.0.200(EX01) is rolling out in India with the following changelog:

Ultra animation effects

Introduces the industry’s first parallel processing architecture, offering parallel response and unified rendering to elevate multi-app switching to a new level. Even under extreme usage conditions, the display remains consistently smooth and seamless, ensuring unwavering stability.

Adds parallel animation for a wider range of scenarios, including widgets, components, folders and more, ensuring smooth animations even when frequently interrupted.

Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.

AI Retouch

Introduces the Enhance clarity feature to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.

With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.

Introduces the Remove reflections feature to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.

AI Notes

Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimise style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.

Introduces the Format feature to organise scattered information into well-organised content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.

Luminous rendering effects

Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature.

Flux themes

Introduces new flux themes with a huge collection of high-quality themes. Customise them with system wallpapers and photos for your unique touch.

Introduces customisation for Always-On Display, the Lock screen and the Home screen. Always-On Display supports flux and classic modes. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more.

Introduces flux themes with one-take transition animations, enabling seamless and smooth transitions between Always-On Display, Lock screen and Home screen, significantly enhancing visual continuity.

Live Alerts

Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Introduces a new Live Alerts animation system featuring elastic design, seamless expansion and dynamic real-time blur to enhance the visuals of cards.

Livephoto

Extends live photo duration to up to 3 seconds, capturing more of life’s precious moments.

Photo editing

Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.

Floating Window and Split View

Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Introduces resizable Split View windows. Simply drag the divider to resize the window not fully displayed for a larger display area. You can also achieve this by tapping the window.

Notifications & Quick Settings

Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.

OnePlus Share

The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.

Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices.

Battery & charging

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.

More

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Plants a “1+” easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in “1+=” as a show of OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS App icon styles.

Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.

Now you can search for notes by pinyin and attachments like audio in your notes.

Optimises the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Optimises the Drawer mode by retaining the Home screen app layout when you enter Drawer mode for the first time.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen.

Privacy protection

Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy Password to see the apps.

Wi-Fi

Optimises the multi-network experience for more precise, efficient and seamless switches between networks.

If users don’t want the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Open, they can also rollback to the older OxygenOS 14 version, the method for which is mentioned in the OnePlus Community post.