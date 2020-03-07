Oppo Watch launched with 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen, eSIM support

The Oppo smartwatch is running a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS compatible with Android 6.0 and above.

Along with the launch of Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship smartphones, Oppo has also launched its first smartwatch - Oppo Watch. The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm variant in elegant black, rose gold and fog silver colours is priced at 1499 Yuan (Rs 15,930 approx.), 46mm aluminum alloy variant in Black and rose gold is priced at 1999 Yuan (Rs 21,325 approx.) and the 46mm stainless steel version that comes in a sole silver case version with leather band imported from Italy is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs 25,000).



The Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The company says, when it needs to save power, the watch automatically switches from the Qualcomm’s chipset to Apollo chipset.





The smartwatch is running a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS compatible with Android 6.0 and above. The company says that support for iOS devices is currently under works. It also comes with built-in GPS modules as well as NFC connectivity.



The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. It can also perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has 3ATM water resistance rating. For tracking sleep, it also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.



The Oppo Watch comes eSIM support that lets you make and take calls. The 41mm model is powered by a 300 mAh battery with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode while the 46mm model packs 430 mAh battery with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode. With Watch VOOC flash charge technology, the battery can be charged from 1% to 50% in 17 minutes.