Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.

Oppo launched Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones in China last month. Now as per a new report, the Indian variant of the Opo Reno 4 Pro will differ from its Chinese counterpart in terms of specifications.





As per the tweets by Indian tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings, Oppo Reno 4 Pro for India will feature a different refresh rate and display size. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.

Here's something exclusive for you. I can confirm that Oppo is indeed bringing a premium device to India, which will likely be the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. For india, it'll be different, 3D curved display will stay, refresh rate and size will change.

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 3, 2020

We're leaking something special today. With this 3D curved screen, can you guess what it is? Do you think 3D curved displays give smartphones a premium feel?



— Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) July 2, 2020



Renowned YouTuber Linus Sebastian, the founder of Linus Media Group has also posted a partial photo of the phone showing the 3D curved design on the display. . It shows the single punch-hole on the top left corner similar to the Chinese variant. The YouTuber also questioned “Do you think 3D curved displays give smartphones a premium feel?“.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications (China Variant)



Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

It measures 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weighs 172 grams. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac , Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.