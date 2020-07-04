Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 04, 2020 12:27 pm

Latest News

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.
Oppo launched Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones in China last month. Now as per a new report, the Indian variant of the Opo Reno 4 Pro will differ from its Chinese counterpart in terms of specifications.


As per the tweets by Indian tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings, Oppo Reno 4 Pro for India will feature a different refresh rate and display size. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.

 

 

Renowned YouTuber Linus Sebastian, the founder of Linus Media Group has also posted a partial photo of the phone showing the 3D curved design on the display. . It shows the single punch-hole on the top left corner similar to the Chinese variant. The YouTuber also questioned “Do you think 3D curved displays give smartphones a premium feel?“.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications (China Variant)


Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

 

It measures 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weighs 172 grams. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.

