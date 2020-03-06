  • 17:31 Mar 06, 2020

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro launched with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 865, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 5:06 pm

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in Black colour with Ceramic back and Orange color with a Vegan leather back.
Oppo has today announced the launch of Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship smartphones. The Oppo Find X2 comes in Black color with Ceramic back and Ocean colour with a Glass back and is priced at 999 Euros (Rs 83,320 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 5499 yuan (Rs 58,575 approx.) and the 256GB storage version costs you 5999 yuan (Rs 63,910 approx.).

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in Black colour with Ceramic back and Orange color with a Vegan leather back and costs 1199 Euros (Rs 1,00,535 approx.) and 6999 yuan (Rs 74,850 approx.) in China.

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

For the camera, the Oppo Find X2 has a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS, 12MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro, 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom.

Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 7P lens LED flash, OIS + EIS, 48MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 3cm macro, 13MP perisope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture, 20x hybrid optical zoom, up to 60x digital zoom, OIS. Both of them come with a 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C. They lack support for 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. Find X2 Pro is Water and Dust Resistance with IP68 while Find X2 is  Splash Resistant with IP54 certification.

