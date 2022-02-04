Oppo Watch Free smartwatch and Enco M32 Green variant neckband launched in India

Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 7 series in India today, Oppo has today launched Oppo Watch Free smartwatch as well. In addition the company has also launched the Green colour variant of the Oppo Enco M32 neckband headset at the event.

The Oppo Watch Free smartwatch has been launched at Rs 5,999. The wearable will be available soon via Flipkart. It will be available in Quicksand Gold and Silent Night Black colours.

The Green colour variant of the neckband headset comes at Rs 1,799. The black variant was sold on Amazon, but the Green variant will be available from Flipkart starting February 9. It will also be available via Oppo India store and across all retail outlets.

Oppo Watch Free Specifications

The Oppo Watch Free features 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut with 326 ppi.

The fitness tracker supports more than 100 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, free training, and more. In addition, it also features a heart rate sensor. The device is water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

It has support for app notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone. Further, there’s also an e-sports which sends all the notifications to the watch instead of the phone.

The watch packs a 230 mAh battery which offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. With a 5-minute quick charge, the watch will give you a day worth of power. It comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices. Lastly, the wearable is compatible with phones running Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+, and pairs via the Health app.

Oppo Enco M32

The Oppo Enco M32 has an in-ear design and sport 10mm dynamic drivers. They adopt Bluetooth 5.0 low-latency transmission technology to remain connected to two smartphones/ tablets at the same time. The device is IP55 certified dust and water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor runs and workouts.

They are backed by a 220mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 28 hours of usage on a full charge. They support fast charging via USB-C as well. Oppo claims that you can get up to 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. It also comes with a dual-device fast switching feature.