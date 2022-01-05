Oppo Enco M32 launched in India for Rs 1499 with up to 28h total battery life

Oppo has today launched its new, neckband style wireless earphones in India. These new earphones are the successor to the Oppo Enco M31 launched in India in 2020.

Let’s see the Oppo Enco M32 launched price, specs, features and more:

Oppo Enco M32 Price



The Oppo Enco M32 are launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. Otherwise, they carry a price tag of Rs 1,799. The earphones will go on sale in India on January 10. The sale will be held exclusively on the e-commerce site – Amazon. The wireless earphones are offered in Black colour.

Specifications

The Oppo Enco M32 has an in-ear design and sport 10mm dynamic drivers. They adopt Bluetooth 5.0 low-latency transmission technology to remain connected to two smartphones/ tablets at the same time. The device is IP55 certified dust and water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor runs and workouts.

They are backed by a 220mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 28 hours of usage on a full charge. They support fast charging via USB-C as well. Oppo claims that you can get up to 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. It also comes with a dual-device fast switching feature.

Further, the independent cavity design greatly reduces the distortion, stimulates the potential of wider bands and louder fields of the moving coil unit. The Oppo Enco M32 also have support for AAC HD audio encoding.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones also support Smart Dual-device Quick Switching, where you can press volume up and down buttons simultaneously to switch between devices quickly. Lastly, they also have hall magnetic switch using which they can shut down when they attach and can turn on once they are separated from each other.