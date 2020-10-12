Advertisement

Oppo to announce its first Smart TV on October 19

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 2:29 pm

Oppo TV could come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes with model numbers A65U0B00 and A55U0B00 respectively
Oppo is all set to enter the Smart TV market. The company has today announced to launch its first Smart TV on October 19.

The company has confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event in Shanghai, China on 19th October to launch its upcoming Smart TV.

The teaser shared by Oppo does not reveal anything more than the date and tagline “One More Step”. But as per recent 3C certifications, the Oppo TV could come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes with model numbers A65U0B00 and A55U0B00 respectively. Both TVs are expected to have 4K Quantum Dot display with 120Hz refresh rate.

 

The RC-001D and BRC-004A are model numbers of the Bluetooth-enabled remote controls for the upcoming OPPO TVs.

Oppo TV

Oppo recently shared the first-ever teaser video on Weibo which revealed the front design of its upcoming TV. The video was made in partnership with 8K RAW and it is available with 4K resolution along with 120 frames per second (fps).

As per the teaser, the Oppo TV will come with narrow bezels with Oppo branding at the centre and stand below it. Further, the teaser video also confirmed that the Oppo TV will feature a pop-up camera that can be used for video calling and more.

 

The audio system is said to be developed by a top Danish audio brand, which could be Bang & Olufsen as Oppo has worked with the company before. The 55-inch model is rumoured to be affordable, but pricing details have not been revealed yet.

