Infinix Y1V QLED TV Announced in India: Check Details

Infinix Y1V QLED TV has been announced in India as the segment’s first 40” QLED smart TV. “The television redefines the concept of affordable luxury in the Indian market, offering premium features at a special launch price of Rs 13,999,” said Infinix. Here are all the details of the TV.

Infinix Y1V QLED TV: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 13,999 as a part of the launch offer, the Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV will be available for purchase through authorized retailers and online platforms. The device will go on sale from March 1 at 12PM IST.

Infinix Y1V QLED TV: Features

Infinix 40Y1V showcases a 40-inch FHD+ QLED panel, delivering vivid colors and deeper blacks. With a Resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the ability to display over a billion colors, the TV sports a bezel-less design which maximizes the viewing area. It further boasts of 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The TV further gets dual 16W stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio support. The TV offers five distinct sound modes – Standard, Soccer, Movie, Music, and User – allowing viewers to tailor their audio experience to match any content. The down-firing speaker design ensures clear and powerful sound projection, as per the brand.

Powered by a quad-core Processor and Mali-G31 graphic processor, the 40Y1V also has 4GB storage. The TV comes preloaded with popular streaming apps including YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, and Zee5. Its built-in web Browser and screen mirroring capabilities further expand entertainment options, allowing users to cast content from their laptops, mobile devices, and PCs.

Infinix 40Y1V is equipped with a wide range of connectivity options including two HDMI ports with ARC (Audio Return Channel) support, allowing for seamless connection of high-quality audio systems and other HDMI-enabled devices. Two USB ports provide convenient access for external storage devices or charging smaller electronics. For those preferring a wired internet connection, the TV includes a LAN (RJ45) port, while built-in Wi-Fi support ensures wireless internet access for streaming and smart features.

The TV also comes with an RF port for Antenna or cable connections, and an AV IN port for legacy devices, along with a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a port for digital audio output (optical).

A compact remote control with hot keys and quick settings enhances user convenience, streamlining navigation and control of the TV’s various features. The company has included a wall mount with the 40Y1V as well.