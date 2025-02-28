Lumio Smart TVs Coming This March from Circuit House Technologies

Circuit House Technologies, a company started by former Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans, is now entering the home entertainment category with a new consumer tech brand, Lumio, starting with Smart TVs. “The debut will focus on re-wiring customers’ expectations in this category,” said the company. Lumio Smart TVs will run on Google TV operating system.

The company highlights how India’s Smart TV segment is a USD 5 billion market and is expected to grow at a rate of 13% CAGR over the next 3-4 years. This growth is increasingly driven by premiumization trends, with consumers gravitating towards larger screens, QLED/OLED/MiniLED technologies, and advanced features that are rapidly becoming mainstream preferences.

The market’s evolution is clearly reflected in the dominance of 4K TVs, which now make up nearly 70% of total television sales and are expected to continue their strong growth in the future. Circuit House notes that even though the market is flooded with over 100 brands in this segment, “most consumers are yet to find their trusted brand.”

This is reflected in consumer behavior, where the majority of category searches still remain generic, indicating that buyers are still searching for products that truly align with their needs and aspirations. “This is precisely the opportunity that Lumio aims to address, stepping in with a deep understanding of Indian customers’ latent expectations and preferences.”

Lumio has assembled a team with experience across product development, brand building, software, quality, sales and after-sales management with decades of relevant experience across companies like Flipkart, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Philips, Tivo, LG, and Samsung.

Lumio Smart TVs will be powered by Google TV which will offer 400,000+ movies and shows across 10,000+ apps. Dixon Technologies, India’s largest electronics manufacturer, will drive the production of these TVs and they will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.

The new brand promises a fresh take on Smart TVs which will be interesting to witness, especially when brands like Infinix, Thomson, Kodak, and more, are offering quite similar products in the category but at aggressive prices. The full lineup of Lumio Smart TVs will be unveiled in March 2025.